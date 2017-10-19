Bus attacks: Violent incidents continue despite new Winnipeg Transit safety measures

Despite the city's attempts to improve bus safety, violent altercations continue to occur on buses in Winnipeg.

This week alone, Winnipeg Police have reported three separate incidents.

On Monday, an intoxicated teenaged girl allegedly punched and threatened another passenger.

On Wednesday, one man allegedly boarded a bus without paying, verbally abused a driver, then threatened and assaulted an inspector that helped restrain him until police arrived.

Another man allegedly choked a fellow passenger unconscious on a different bus later that day, and also assaulted another man who attempted to intervene.

The recent incidents follow an uptick in fare disputes due to an often-faulty card-based payment system, according to the local transit driver’s union, as well as the fatal assault of a transit operator in February 2017.

That tragic incident spurred city councillors to order a range of safety initiatives, some of which have already been implemented, according to city spokesperson Kailey Barron.

She explained Winnipeg Transit has added “an additional inspector on the street each night until the end of service,” adjusted procedures to improve inspector response times to incidents involving passengers—like the inspector who helped deal with the fare dispute Wednesday—and proactively changed reporting procedures with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Barron said Winnipeg Transit has also launched a public awareness campaign to encourage passengers to report suspicious behaviour, and “started developing a series of public education videos” that will be released “in the coming months.”

Additionally, a six-month pilot project recently awarded to two separate contractors will see shields added to six buses sometime before Dec. 15.

Other measures ordered by council will be considered as part of the 2018 budget process.

They include expanded audio and video surveillance systems “to deter undesirable behaviour” and help with police investigations, five full time employees or some other source of security presence, four point duty inspectors at strategic locations, and adding up to four staff members to facilitate “additional ongoing training for operators to prevent and diffuse conflict,” Barron said.