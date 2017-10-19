Wildfire closes highways, knocks out power to Manitoba municipality

WINNIPEG — A wildfire west of Winnipeg shut down highways and knocked out power Thursday, causing a small community to lose its water supply.

The fire started burning in the Big Grass marsh area in the rural municipality of Westlake-Gladstone.

As of late Thursday morning, the fire had changed direction, requiring more firefighters and even water bombers to be brought in.

Manitoba Hydro was working to restore power to the Langruth water treatment plant, but the outage left the area without water services.

Low visibility from smoke also caused Highway 50 to close from the corner of Provincial Road 265 north for roughly 10 kilometres, and Provincial Road 265 is closed west of Highway 50 for about 20 kilometres.

Langruth Elementary School was also closed Thursday.

No evacuation orders have been issued.