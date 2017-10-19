Winnipeg submits bid in race for Amazon HQ2

As the deadline for submissions to land Amazon’s second $50-billion headquarters came and went Thursday, Winnipeg’s moonshot bid was posted online for the world to see.



In a playful video to accompany the proposal, affable restaurateur and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan gives the tech giant’s virtual assistant Alexa a tour around town, highlighting a geographical advantage, short commutes, affordability, and supportive business community along the way.



The rest of the proposal is encompassed in a 66-page document that includes a mock press release from a hopeful future, in which “Amazon selects Winnipeg for its second corporate headquarters.”



The rest of the bid tries earnestly to make that outcome a reality.



Besides emphasizing everything Khan showed Alexa and featuring trivia about Ebola research, Sir William Stephenson, and Winnie the Pooh, it also estimates Amazon could qualify for roughly “$1.76 billion in cash incentives over time.”



“Additionally, the City of Winnipeg is prepared to consider tax increment financing and other programs to assist Amazon in assembling and developing real estate,” the proposal states.



It even suggests possible locations for Amazon HQ2: One near the University of Manitoba on a 107-acre greenfield site connected to the campus, and one downtown scattered between heritage buildings and new towers.



It also offers up dedicated staff from the city and province to “provide complete support for government relations, recruiting, community outreach and more.”



Winnipeg’s proposal boasts the city is “the least expensive city to operate a tech company,” with the highest per capita growth rate by immigration, and housing prices among the lowest in Canada.



In a prepared statement, "Team Manitoba" captains Premier Brian Pallister and Mayor Brian Bowman offered their aspirational support for the bid.



“Our proposal stands on its merits,” Pallister said. “We have the business environment and lifestyle that will appeal to a company like Amazon as it has appealed to many other significant operations in the past. “



Bowman added they are “optimistic Amazon will see what we see in Winnipeg.”