Probe Research: Mayor Brian Bowman’s approval rating down, but still over 50 per cent

Overall, 59 per cent of respondents approve of Bowman’s performance as mayor, one year from a civic election.

Mayor Brian Bowman speaks to reporters on Feb. 8, 2017.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman’s approval ratings are down from last year, but overall, he’s not doing too shabby, findings from a new poll say.

In a poll conducted for CTV Winnipeg, Probe Research measured Bowman’s performance, collecting a random and representative sampling of 600 Winnipeg residents between Sept. 21 and Oct. 10.

A year away from the next municipal election, 59 per cent of respondents approve of Bowman’s performance as mayor, according to the survey.

That approval rating is down 10 percentage points since Probe Research’s last sounding in the summer of 2016.

Strongest approval of the mayor came from women, especially those with higher education levels and household incomes, the data said.

The research noted that many feel Mayor Bowman runs an honest government, though some felt he did not have the ability to provide good value for public tax dollars.

Probe Research said within the sample of 600, there is 95 per cent certainty that results are within about four percentage points of what they would have been if the entire adult population of Winnipeg had been surveyed.

