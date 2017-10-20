Probe Research: Mayor Brian Bowman’s approval rating down, but still over 50 per cent

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman’s approval ratings are down from last year, but overall, he’s not doing too shabby, findings from a new poll say.

In a poll conducted for CTV Winnipeg, Probe Research measured Bowman’s performance, collecting a random and representative sampling of 600 Winnipeg residents between Sept. 21 and Oct. 10.

A year away from the next municipal election, 59 per cent of respondents approve of Bowman’s performance as mayor, according to the survey.

That approval rating is down 10 percentage points since Probe Research’s last sounding in the summer of 2016.

Strongest approval of the mayor came from women, especially those with higher education levels and household incomes, the data said.

The research noted that many feel Mayor Bowman runs an honest government, though some felt he did not have the ability to provide good value for public tax dollars.