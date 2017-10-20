RCMP find body of missing Winnipeg boater

Manitoba RCMP say they've found the body of a 53-year-old Winnipeg man who went missing while on a fishing trip south of Grand Marais.

Police sent out the press release Friday, exactly two weeks after the man was reported missing. They say foul play is not expected.

Officers say the man took his canoe out for a fishing trip at Sunset Beach the evening of Oct. 5. He never came home. His vehicle and trailer were found at the beach early the next morning.