RCMP find body of missing Winnipeg boater
The 53-year-old went missing during a fishing trip at Sunset Beach.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Manitoba RCMP say they've found the body of a 53-year-old Winnipeg man who went missing while on a fishing trip south of Grand Marais.
Police sent out the press release Friday, exactly two weeks after the man was reported missing. They say foul play is not expected.
Officers say the man took his canoe out for a fishing trip at Sunset Beach the evening of Oct. 5. He never came home. His vehicle and trailer were found at the beach early the next morning.
A search party for the man involved the Selkirk RCMP, Police Dog Services, Search and Rescue, along with the Canadian Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and East Beaches Fire & Rescue.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers face serious drawbacks in playoff-clinching victory
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'train is rolling' right past doubters