Winnipeg officers on leave after probe of alleged off-duty impaired driver

WINNIPEG — Two Winnipeg police officers have been placed on administrative leave as part of an investigation into another officer accused of impaired driving.

Police Chief Danny Smyth says the two officers have been assisting the ongoing independent investigation of Const. Justin Holz, who has been charged in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead Oct. 10 in the city's north end.

Holz was off-duty at the time.

Smyth says he cannot release details, but the actions of the two officers during the investigation raised concerns.

Smyth also says on the night of the hit-and-run, Holz was given a breathalyzer three to four hours after arresting officers suspected he was impaired.

The two officers are now also being investigated by Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit.

The unit, led by a civilian, was set up following the death of Crystal Taman, whose car was rear-ended at an intersection by an off-duty officer in 2005.

The officer in that case, Derek Harvey-Zenk, had been out partying all night with fellow officers.

Despite clear road conditions, a large warning sign and a flashing light that alerts drivers to the intersection, Harvey-Zenk made no effort to stop his truck and plowed into the back of Taman's car.

The police investigation into that case was botched, and charges of impaired driving were dropped due to a lack of evidence.