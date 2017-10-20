News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police ask for help finding 13-year-old girl



Police released this photo of Kierra Hather Friday.

Winnipeg police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Kierra Hather was last seen in the West End area of Winnipeg Wednesday evening, police say.

Police describe Hather as Indigenous in appearance, 5’5”, with a medium build, straight brown medium-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white jacket with black stripes, black leggings and black shoes.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about Hather's well-being and is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

