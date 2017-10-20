News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police find man with sawed-off shotgun, knives

Police say they were flagged down by a member of the public who asked for help removing an 'intoxicated' person from a home.

Police were called to a residence Thursday morning. There they found a man with a gun and knives.

Shannon VanRaes / For Metro

Police were called to a residence Thursday morning. There they found a man with a gun and knives.

Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection to drug and weapon-related offenses.

On Thursday at about 8:40 a.m., officers with the Winnipeg Police K9 Unit and Street Crime Unit were patrolling near Arlington Street and Manitoba Avenue.

Police say they were flagged down by a member of the public who asked for help removing an intoxicated person from a home in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue.

They found a man and a bag containing a sawed-off shotgun with an altered serial number, 3.75 grams of Ketamine—which police valued at approximately $300—and a single .22 calibre cartridge.

Police linked the bag to the man, as it allegedly contained identification in his name. They then searched him and say they found two concealed knives.

A 33-year-old-man, Justin Roddy Dunsford, has been charged with possession of scheduled substance (Ketamine), and multiple charges related to possessing and concealing weapons.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...