Winnipeg police find man with sawed-off shotgun, knives
Police say they were flagged down by a member of the public who asked for help removing an 'intoxicated' person from a home.
Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection to drug and weapon-related offenses.
On Thursday at about 8:40 a.m., officers with the Winnipeg Police K9 Unit and Street Crime Unit were patrolling near Arlington Street and Manitoba Avenue.
Police say they were flagged down by a member of the public who asked for help removing an intoxicated person from a home in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue.
They found a man and a bag containing a sawed-off shotgun with an altered serial number, 3.75 grams of Ketamine—which police valued at approximately $300—and a single .22 calibre cartridge.
Police linked the bag to the man, as it allegedly contained identification in his name. They then searched him and say they found two concealed knives.
A 33-year-old-man, Justin Roddy Dunsford, has been charged with possession of scheduled substance (Ketamine), and multiple charges related to possessing and concealing weapons.
