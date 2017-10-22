‘A lightness to this season’: Manitoba Theatre for Young People launches lineup

Whether it's Gord Downie's death or the questionable leadership of a certain head-of-state, recent headlines seem to bear more bad news than good.

But the Manitoba Theatre for Young People (MTYP) is hoping to give Winnipeggers an enlightening break with a new 2017-2018 season that launched Friday.

This year's lineup includes seven plays, starting with Circus Incognitus.

“The whole season is diverse and fun, and it’s a nice energy to deal with the world right now, which is my opinion a bit dark and a bit sad,” said MTYP marketing manager Greg Klassen.

“I would say there’s a lightness to this season, a sense of trying to provide an antidote to the darkness of the world,” he added.

Klassen pointed to the words of MTYP artistic director Pablo Felices-Luna, who coordinated this year’s lineup, which includes A Charlie Brown Double Bill, a take on Of Mice and Men and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

“I believe we have much to learn from Charlie Brown’s resilience, from his willingness to pick himself up when things go wrong… we need to rediscover how to find joy in the little things like hiding in a wardrobe in rainy days,” he wrote.

“We need to believe we can change a tragic ending, like the one in [John] Steinbeck’s novel, into a joyous moment of hope.”