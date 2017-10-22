Community carries on after MMIWG hearings end in Winnipeg

The hearings are over, but not everyone has been heard, says Sue Caribou.

Anxiety led to intense chest pains that forced Caribou to leave a family hearing for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) in Winnipeg this week.

She didn’t share her full story then, but said the conversation didn’t end at the Radisson Hotel, where 79 people testified over five days last week.

“Everybody felt lost at the end,” Caribou said, adding others she spoke to who gave testimony felt “rushed.”

Caribou still plans to tell inquiry commissioners what she thinks will help family of MMIWG heal—and what she thinks could stop people from going missing in the first place.

There were 1,181 cases of murdered and missing Indigenous women in Canada from 1980–2012, according to a 2014 RCMP report.

As part of the ongoing inquiry, the federal government has dedicated $4.5 million dollars over four years to support community-based organizations in designing services for victim’s families.

“We need a healing centre for families, and survivors to run it,” said Caribou, who sits on the inquiry’s family advisory council.

The centre she envisions would employ family members of MMIWG to connect with at-risk women and girls, hold counselling sessions, and plan vigils, among other support services.

“Staff could also make sure young girls get to appointments safely when they come (to Winnipeg) for medical reasons,” said Caribou.

Safety of young Indigenous women coming to Winnipeg from reserves or elsewhere has long been an issue, she said.

Police recently spent days searching for a 13-year-old girl from Swan River who went missing after travelling to Winnipeg for medical treatment.

The girl was found late Sunday, but her story hit close to home for Caribou, who has seven family members that have either been murdered or gone missing.

“My whole life was taken away while I was searching for my niece,” she said.

Gina Starblanket, a University of Manitoba lecturer, believes finding ways to heal is important, but said the inquiry’s recommendations need to have a broad scope.

Starblanket said focusing too heavily on addressing the vulnerability of Indigenous women can “make people think the root of the problem is that Indigenous women are living high risk lifestyle, whereas really the crux of this issue is that people just need to stop murdering Indigenous women,” she said.

“They need to look into the offenders and the high levels of racism and misogyny that are so naturalized in society that this is an acceptable form of behaviour.”

Starblanket expects the inquiry will recommend improvements to Indigenous women’s experience with health care and the justice system.