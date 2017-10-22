Dougald Lamont to lead Manitoba Liberals

In his second bid for the role, political newcomer Dougald Lamont won the Manitoba Liberal leadership by a narrow margin Saturday night.

Lamont narrowly edged out sitting-MLA Cindy Lamoureux by eight votes during the party's Winnipeg convention.

The 48-year-old, who has never held elected office, ran in the last liberal leadership race in 2013. At that time, he finished far behind another rookie politician, lawyer Rana Bokhari, who eventually stepped down after the party captured just three seats in last year's election.

Legislative member Judy Klassen was serving as interim leader until June, when she stepped down to vie for the permanent position along with her two caucus members, Lamoreaux, and former leader Jon Gerrard.

The party's board of directors opted to remain leaderless until the weekend's leadership convention, when Gerrard put his support behind Lamoreaux.

Lamont said he was running because he was "very frustrated with the state of politics and the economy in Manitoba." On his website, he shared his "new way" forward for the Liberal party is about re-building it "from the ground up."

In a video posted to his Facebook page before the weekend, Lamont said the leadership convention would determine if Premier Brian Pallister sees a second term.

"Because in 2020 the Manitoba Liberals have the best shot we've had in a lifetime; not just for a few seats but a government," he said. "In 2016, people wanted to vote Liberal to get rid of the NDP, but it didn't pan out… as Liberals, we can't afford a repeat of 2016 or any of the elections we've had for 20 years or more."