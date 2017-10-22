Embrace the curl: Natural hair movement growing in Winnipeg

A natural hair movement is springing up and Shondell Babb wants to show women in Winnipeg how to make their curls shine.

Babb, of Thiah Management and Consulting, and Black Space Winnipeg are bringing the Curly Hair Event to the Norwood Hotel on Sunday, Oct. 29.

“There’s a huge natural hair movement right now, globally, which means that women are embracing their natural hair if it’s curly or wavy hair. They’re embracing it instead of chemically treating, relaxing it, or wearing a wig,” Babb said.

She added that some women with curly hair grew up relaxing or chemically treating it and don’t know how to style it, or what type of products to use once they make the switch.

When she stopped chemically treating her hair in 2004 she struggled with finding the right types of products in Winnipeg, spending hundreds of dollars on things that didn’t work for her.

“I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t have the product, I just braided it. I think a lot of women are tempted to go back to relaxing because it can be so frustrating. I’ve been through that whole process,” she said.

“I’m trying to eliminate that whole frustration with education, and really want people to embrace their natural hair. That’s what you were born with, it’s an extension of yourself, it’s part of loving yourself, and it helps your self-esteem.”

The workshops will show attendees the special qualities of curls and give solutions to common curly hair problems like dryness and frizz, plus products that are new to Winnipeg, Babb said.

It will also bring in natural hair expert Susan Walker, who will educate attendees on basics like determining hair type, cleansing, care, styling and maintenance.

Babb said in addition to any interested guests there will be stylists and barbers coming to learn about working with curly or wavy hair.

“People tell me ‘I don’t know a stylist that can manage my hair. I need a barber, I need someone that can do dreads,’ so I built it in so it’s networking as well,” she said.