Life after gangs: Anne Mahon profiles former Manitoba criminals in new book

Reflections in Headingley jail bunk bed and drive-by shootings.

These stories, and more, are featured in Anne Mahon’s new book Redemption: Stories of Hope, Resilience and Life After Gangs. The Winnipeg author profiles nine Manitoba ex-gang members.

She spoke with Metro ahead of her first book launch Oct. 26.

Metro: Why’d you choose this topic?

Anne Mahon: I had read Father Greg Boyle’s book Tattoos on the Heart—it told these stories that were so tender, ex-gang members trying to turn their lives around in [Los Angeles].

I found the stories riveting… I got thinking about what a topic could be for my next book, and somebody happened to make a passing comment about Tattoos on the Heart. I immediately re-read it… I thought, I’d really like to write stories about people in Winnipeg that are going through the same kind of thing.

Metro: Your new book is in first person, something you did with your last book The Lucky Ones. What’s the thought process behind that?

AM: I wanted to take myself out of the writing. If I wrote in third person—I’m kind of inserting myself in there. I feel like first person is much more intimate. A way to both tell the story and the reader to read the story.

I wanted to take myself out of the mix and let the participants and the reader connect.

Metro: This book is largely about transformation—how did you pick impactful stories?

AM: I never ever pressured anyone to participate, because I only want people to share their story if they felt deeply compelled to do that.

One hope was that people had been out of gangs for at least five years or more. Not everybody was quite at five, but one year out, I felt there was still a possibility that they might return to gang life, and so they had to be out a few years.

Metro: What else do you want people to know about Redemption?

AM: I think that at the heart of this book is the question "can people change?" And I think that they can, but it’s a lot of work.

I hope that people will read the book from a compassionate angle, and I really hope that readers will learn about the life story behind headlines or crime statistics.

The book will be launching at McNally Robinson Booksellers Oct. 26. There will be a second event Nov. 2 at the Inner City Social Work Program at 485 Selkirk Ave. Proceeds from the book are being donated to the Gang Action Interagency Network.