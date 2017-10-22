University of Winnipeg lecturer picked as Manitoba's new Liberal leader

WINNIPEG — The new leader of the Manitoba Liberals says he's looking forward to changing politics in the province.

Dougald Lamont became leader this weekend, beating out Liberal MLAs Jon Gerrard and Cindy Lamoureux.

Lamont says in a post on his website that he and the other candidates all ran for the same reason — to build the provincial Liberal party.

He says he looks forward to working with everyone in the party to obtain that goal.

Lamont's biography says he has lectured on government-business relations at the University of Winnipeg and taught Canadian literature at the University of Manitoba.

He's also been a writer and policy analyst in the public and private sectors.