Winnipeg Police make two large drug busts Saturday

The Winnipeg Police Service seized a large quantity of drugs in two separate investigations, Saturday.

In a public release, police detailed how members were conducting a proactive patrol in the West End when they observed “a suspicious vehicle” that was pulled over in the 500 block of Balmoral Street.

An investigation that followed led to the seizure of 47 grams of meth, 10 grams of heroin and 23 fentanyl pills.Two cell phones, two digital scales and drug packaging materials were also seized.

For their alleged involvement, Robert Trevor Lander, 41, Annette Lucy Letendre, 40, and an unnamed 38-year-old from Elie Manitoba have all been charged with a variety of possession and trafficking offences.

Later Saturday, around 7:45 p.m., police made a second major drug bust while executing a search warrant in the 2500 block of Waverley Street.

West District officers found three individuals inside a residential suite along with 3.4 ounces of crack cocaine, 5.1 ounces of cocaine, and 6 grams of “a high concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol" called shatter.

They also seized 11 cellphones, two digital scales, drug packaging materials, around $3,000 cash, a loaded handgun with an altered serial number, and ammunition.

Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali, 21, Joseph Sunday Frani, 25, and Simalew Tolcha Mammo, 27, face a number of drug-related charges.