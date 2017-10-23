Driver not buckled up when minivan plunges off road into trees: police

GRANDVIEW, Man. — Two men have been killed in a single-vehicle accident in west-central Manitoba.

RCMP say a westbound minivan went off a road and into some trees Sunday evening, about 14 kilometres northwest of Gandview.

The 22-year-old driver died at the scene while a 48-year-old passenger died in hospital.

Both men were from the Valley River First Nation.

Police say it appears the driver was not wearing his seatbelt, but the passenger was buckled up.