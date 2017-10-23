Former Winnipeg journalism instructor charged with robbing two Alberta banks
Stephen Vogelsang, who taught at Red River College and worked as a broadcaster, was arrested in Medicine Hat on Friday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A former Winnipeg broadcaster and journalism instructor is facing robbery charges following two Alberta bank heists.
Medicine Hat police arrested 53-year-old Stephen Vogelsang on Saturday.
Police say a man walked into a Royal Bank of Canada branch on Thursday and then a Bank of Montreal institution on Friday. In both cases, the man demanded a sum of money and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to media reports, Vogelsang taught journalism at Red River College from 2002 to 2011 before moving to Medicine Hat, Alta. He was previously was a sports anchor and director at CKY Television (now CTV).
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Heroes: Friends remember Susan Cusack, a social services 'warrior and trailblazer'
-
How every investor lost money on Trump Tower Toronto (but Donald Trump made millions anyway)
-
Urban Etiquette: How can I smash the patriarchy at my next dinner party?
-
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers face serious drawbacks in playoff-clinching victory
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'train is rolling' right past doubters