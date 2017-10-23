News / Winnipeg

Former Winnipeg journalism instructor charged with robbing two Alberta banks

Stephen Vogelsang, who taught at Red River College and worked as a broadcaster, was arrested in Medicine Hat on Friday.

Footage of an alleged bank robbery suspect in Medicine Hat, Alta. Police believe it's Stephen Vogelsang.

A former Winnipeg broadcaster and journalism instructor is facing robbery charges following two Alberta bank heists.

Medicine Hat police arrested 53-year-old Stephen Vogelsang on Saturday.

Police say a man walked into a Royal Bank of Canada branch on Thursday and then a Bank of Montreal institution on Friday. In both cases, the man demanded a sum of money and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to media reports, Vogelsang taught journalism at Red River College from 2002 to 2011 before moving to Medicine Hat, Alta. He was previously was a sports anchor and director at CKY Television (now CTV).

