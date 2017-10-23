The cat’s meow: Winnipeg kitty couple to exchange vows, er, purrs

Like any wedding, the last-minute details are coming together – the white dress is at the seamstress and the guests are planning their outfits.

But this ceremony is a little bit different.

Craig Street Cats, a kitty rescue centre, is hosting a feline wedding next week for Dancer Tabbycat and her fiancé Rocky Tom.

“This was just a fun idea because these two cats so obviously love each other,” said Craig Street Cats executive director Lynne Scott.

“When they are out… they’re constantly together, they play together, they wrestle with each other, they visit each other’s cages—it is so cute to watch.”

The cats' outfits are finishing up at the seamstress, Scott said, and guests are encouraged to wear white ties for the occasion.

“Rocky is a very tough street cat, but he’s just fallen in love with Dancer.”

Dancer has an online bridal shower registry, and the wedding itself is presentation—donations from both will go toward supporting the cat shelter, which Scott said is struggling.

The registry includes items like kitty vitamins, kennel covers and pet bowls, and the shelter has already gotten items ahead of the event, like baby bottles.

Craig Street Cats has cut back on the amount of full-time staff it is able to employ from five to one.

“Things are very difficult all the time. We are literally month to month and income this year so far is about 50 per cent what it was last year at this time,” Scott said.