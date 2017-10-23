‘This felt incredible’: Winnipeg deaf actor debuts at Tribes

Actors are used to stepping into someone else’s shoes, but in the case of the Winnipeg Jewish Theatre’s newest show, actor Jordan Sangalang has first-hand experience.

Tribes, a play by Nina Raine, tells the story of Billy (Sangalang)—the only deaf member of a Jewish family living in London. The play explores the theme of belonging.

“It's not often people provide that opportunity where deaf actors play a deaf character," Sangalang told Metro in an email. "I'm grateful for this opportunity. This felt incredible.”

Though he’s performed with a deaf mime troupe using physical sketch comedy, Tribes is his professional debut. When he auditioned for the role, he thought it would be only in American Sign Language. When he discovered the play would include speech, he was “extremely nervous,” but went through with the audition anyway.

“I can speak, but mostly with people whom I feel comfortable with. So, I re-did the lines by speaking to the best of my ability,” he wrote.

And that landed him the part.

From there, he worked with a dialect coach, who taught him enunciation and how to project his voice.

“It was nerve-wracking for me to perform the first few shows. I was terrified to be using my stage voice for the first time out there. But I've been starting to get comfortable using it in front of everybody now. I can only get more confident and better from here,” he wrote.

In Tribes, Billy’s family tried to raise him as part of the hearing world, teaching him to lip read, but not using sign language in their home—he later meets Sylvia, who teaches him sign language, and introduces him to the deaf community.

Sangalang said he is fortunate to have learned to speak English and American Sign Language.

“This gave me opportunities to be involved and included in deaf and hearing communities. And this gave me the privilege to get to where I am now.”