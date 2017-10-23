Trial begins for Winnipeg youth accused of stabbing 17-year-old at high school

WINNIPEG — The trial of a youth accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old at Winnipeg's Kelvin High School has been told it all started when the victim tried to pick an argument.

The accused, who was 17 at the time and is now 19, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

In her opening remarks to the jury, Crown attorney Krista Berkis said Brett Bourne and a friend were riding bikes when they passed by the high school and Bourne tried to pick a fight with a student.

Bourne chased that student inside the school, and he in turn was followed into the school by that student's friends, including the accused.

It was there the Crown alleges the accused stabbed the unarmed Bourne one time in the side of the chest.

Berkis says the evidence will show the accused later used an X-Acto knife to stab himself in his left forearm and then told police that Bourne had stabbed him.

The trial is expected to last until mid November.