Winnipeg councillor makes pitch to save ward from boundary changes

A Winnipeg city councillor whose ward is at risk of being eliminated has hatched an alternative plan.



Last week, a ward boundaries commission report recommended changes to several wards, including doing away with the St. Charles ward completely and divvying up its neighbourhoods between the St. James and Charleswood-Tuxedo wards.



The commission states the realignment is needed to rectify “major discrepancies in ward populations.”



But Coun. Shawn Dobson said he’s received “quite a few calls” from constituents who oppose that change, and so does he, since the proposed change would “divide” his community, he says.



Carole Panting, who has lived in St. Charles for 40 years, said she opposes the change because if it goes through, “somebody across the river is going to be my councillor, and won’t bother with us if we’re just a little strip added on.”



“The whole thing seems silly to me,” Panting said. “I’m just afraid we’ll be forgotten.”



Panting, like Dobson, also believes the historical significance of the St. Charles ward’s name, which is derived from the Parish of St. Charles, is worth preserving.



Dobson’s alternative pitch to the ward boundaries commission would retain the area’s identity by realigning boundaries without dividing it or any other ward.



“My solution would use the William R. Clement Parkway as a boundary… extending south to city limits,” he wrote to the commission. “The communities west of the Parkway would be called West Charleswood and join the St. Charles ward. East of the Parkway would join the St. James ward and retain the name Charleswood-Tuxedo.”



His pitch would affect the population of each ward similarly to the alignment proposed in the commission’s report, but without splitting up the St. Charles ward.



The ward boundaries commission will hold its final public hearing on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. in city hall.