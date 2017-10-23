Winnipeg man arrested for impersonating RCMP – again
A 59-year-old is in police custody for allegedly pretending he was an officer.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A Winnipeg man is behind bars, yet again, for allegedly impersonating an RCMP officer.
Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas David Hanaway at a home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue on Sunday. Officers received complaints that Hanaway allegedly kept on pretending to be both an active and retired member of the RCMP between Sept. 14 and Oct. 22.
Winnipeg police first arrested Hanaway on Sept. 13 for allegedly pretending to be a member of the RCMP's dive team. He had been using social media to communicate with police and scuba diving groups.
He has been detained in custody again. Further to his charges last month, he's now facing two charges of personating a peace officer and two charges of failing to comply with a probation order.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Heroes: Friends remember Susan Cusack, a social services 'warrior and trailblazer'
-
Chief pathologist questions 2009 autopsy in family triple killing
-
Judge praises sex-assault victim, jails her abusive former supervisor
-
Toronto's 'city of the future' is being built next to a relic of our past: Elliott
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Blue Bombers face serious drawbacks in playoff-clinching victory
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'train is rolling' right past doubters