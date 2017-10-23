Winnipeg man arrested for impersonating RCMP – again

A Winnipeg man is behind bars, yet again, for allegedly impersonating an RCMP officer.

Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas David Hanaway at a home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue on Sunday. Officers received complaints that Hanaway allegedly kept on pretending to be both an active and retired member of the RCMP between Sept. 14 and Oct. 22.

Winnipeg police first arrested Hanaway on Sept. 13 for allegedly pretending to be a member of the RCMP's dive team. He had been using social media to communicate with police and scuba diving groups.