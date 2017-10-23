Winnipeg man 'tricked' several people by pretending to be peace officer: police

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man is being accused of pretending to be a police officer.

In March, an investigation began into a man who was allegedly representing himself to the public as a member of the RCMP and an officer on the dive team.

Police say the man was using social media to communicate with officers, during which he would engage in discussions with victims.

The man was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with personating a peace officer.

Police say they continued to receive complaints that the man was continuing to tell people he was a peace officer between Sept. 14 and Sunday.

Thomas David Hanaway, who is 59, has been charged with two counts of personating a peace officer.