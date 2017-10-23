Winnipeg police could better help Project Arachnid find exploitative images

Winnipeg councillors have an opportunity to help the Canadian Centre for Child Protection help victims of sexual exploitation.



With council’s support, a proposed 60-day pilot project would enable the Winnipeg Police Service to provide the centre (C3P) with digital file tags called “hash values,” which they could then use to locate and remove exploitative images from the internet.



Signy Arnason, C3P’s associate executive director, said the hash values provided by police would be fed into a web crawler bot called Project Arachnid, which was launched in January to quickly detect that kind of illicit content.



“It goes out to sites where there were known images of child sexual abuse material… and it chews up every single link on those pages, and goes out and crawls those,” she explained, adding it scans “thousands of pages per second.”



“It crawls until it hits a page that doesn’t have any child sexual abuse material on it.”



Arnason said Project Arachnid is a “much faster way” of detecting materials C3P wants to remove for victims versus the historical method, which relied on public reporting.



In a recent survey of 150 people who were sexually abused as children, C3P found 61 per cent had recordings of their abuse shared online, and over two thirds remain concerned someone who had seen the recordings might recognize them.



“We want to be able to interrupt (propagation) more rapidly,” Arnason said. “The longer you leave it online, the more offenders are able to grab it and absorb it into their collections, the more it’s being shared, the more it’s being posted.”



The motion going before council on Wednesday would authorize the city to enter into a memorandum of understanding with C3P for a pilot period of 60 days, with the possibility of extending the agreement into an ongoing working relationship “if deemed successful by both parties.”