With one year until the 2018 election, Mayor Brian Bowman has plenty left to do

Three quarters through a four-year term, Mayor Brian Bowman has stuck by a number of campaign promises while others fell by the wayside.

Bowman, who just last week congratulated his western big city mayoral peers in Calgary and Edmonton for winning a second term, hasn’t committed to campaigning as an incumbent – instead, he has said “we’re a long way away from (next) October.” But he has done some reflecting on his first three years in office.

Here's what Bowman says he’s “most proud of” and here's where his campaign promises have (so far) fallen flat.

'Openness and transparency'

This key theme of Bowman’s mayoral bid has extended into his mandate several ways. He has shared his meeting schedule, live-streamed more meetings, reduced the mayor's and councillor's salaries and updated expenditure policies.

As well, under his leadership, the city jumped from 10th to 3rd on the Public Sector Digest’s third annual Open Cities index. Council has also selected its first ever integrity commissioner, introduced a lobbyist registry, and amended the board of revision’s practices and procedures to be more open.

However, the voluntary lobbyist registry is little-used, and many councillors outside of Bowman’s inner circle continually bemoan a lack of access to information.

Cost control

Bowman also committed to targeting cost savings at city hall while on the campaign trail.

Last week, he pointed out how the city has been able to negotiate what he sees as more sustainable collective agreements with its largest unions, including the Winnipeg Police Association, the United Firefighters of Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Association of Public Service Officers, and the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 500.

“I’m not only proud of the fact that we are significantly bending the cost curve for taxpayers… but that we’ve done it through negotiation,” Bowman said.

WiFi on buses, BRT by 2030

Bowman found a way to say he lived up to his promise to put Wi-Fi on buses last month, but only partially.

In advance of the annual Dragon’s Den-style meeting, in which the innovation committee when divvies up a $1 million budget for new projects, Bowman issued a press release to highlight a plan to install Wi-Fi on buses.

However, the pilot, which will draw $300,000 from the previous year’s innovation budget, will only put the new technology on a dozen of Winnipeg Transit’s 565 buses.

Bowman is also standing by his pledge to complete six rapid transit corridors by 2030, and included the goal in the mandate letter given to infrastructure committee chairperson Coun. Marty Morantz.

But achieving that goal seems unlikely since the entire Southwest Transitway won’t be finished until 2020—about a decade after work started—and only one of the other five lines is in the design phase.

Other commitments

There are a number of other to-do list items Bowman’s been eagerly trying to check off that are in various stages of completion.

The downtown dog park he promised in 2014 will be completed this year, despite strong objection from area residents near its Assiniboine Avenue location.

Bowman has also put the wheels in motion to begin opening Portage and Main to pedestrians, the first steps of which will be voted on at Wednesday’s council meeting.