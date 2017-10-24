Being late to ride-sharing game an 'advantage' for Winnipeg: Uber

But for other people, including more than 11,284 Winnipeggers who have signed an Uber Manitoba petition in favour of ridesharing, it’s far from unsettling.



It’s a “reliable alternative” to long lines at peak travel times, commented Scott Marohn, firector of air service development at the Winnipeg airport.



It’s “one great option” to expand the transportation offerings in Winnipeg, according to PEG Beer Co. owner, Nicole Barry.



Similarly, Gail Asper, president of the Asper Foundation, thinks Uber will “ensure people have timely access to the transportation services they desperately need,” while also cutting down on drinking and driving.



And for Chris Schafer, Uber Canada’s public policy manager, Uber landing in Winnipeg has been a long time coming.



Schafer is in Winnipeg this week for the hearings at the legislature, as well meetings with both provincial and municipal stakeholders.



But he said he and Uber have “made trips to Winnipeg even predating the current government being in office provincially… and the current administration here municipally.”



“Winnipeg has always been on the map” for Uber, he said.



But with the Tories poised to pass Bill 30, the Local Vehicles for Hire Act—which will dissolve the provincial taxi cab board and shift regulatory responsibilities to municipalities—Uber’s interest in the market has intensified.



Schafer said that’s the opening the company has been waiting for.



“(Bill 30) would give Winnipeg the authority for the first time to regulate its own vehicle for hire industry, and that would include taxis, and conceivably could also include ride-sharing,” Schafer said. “I can’t predict the future of course… but that would give Winnipeg the power to do that for the first time.”



He said the opposition he’s heard from local taxi owners is similar to other cities where Uber’s shaken up the industry—often, with the chief grievance being a loss of livelihood—but he’s also seen their businesses survive post-Uber.



Schafer said that’s because in many markets that have introduced new regulations to permit ridesharing, taxis “retained a monopoly” in many industry segments, including street hails, taxi stands, airports, and phone dispatch.



“Plus, they can also use apps to secure rides that way,” he said. “Bylaws will often say ridesharing vehicles cannot occupy a taxi stand, cannot street hail… so taxis still have a very marketable business out there.”



Existing bylaws are also the reason Schafer believes Winnipeg’s tardy arrival to the ridesharing party is actually a positive.



“In effect, Winnipeg has the advantage… of being able to look at all the municipal bylaws and learn from best practices,” he said. “They don’t have to reinvent the wheel—that’s already been invented in other cities.”