Charge laid after woman accuses Winnipeg doctor of sexually assaulting her

WINNIPEG — A 51-year-old Winnipeg doctor has been charged after a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted during an examination at a walk-in medical clinic.

Police say the 19-year-old woman went to the clinic on Oct. 19 and met with a doctor who had previously treated her.

She was taken to a treatment room and left alone, but a doctor entered a short time later and closed the door.

It's alleged the woman was examined in an inappropriate manner, then seriously sexually assaulted resulting in injuries she later had treated at hospital.

Police were notified on Oct 20 and launched an investigation, but a suspect later turned himself in.