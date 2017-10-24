‘I still remember it': Winnipeggers to rally for survivors of ‘60s Scoop

Survivors of the ‘60s Scoop are marching in Winnipeg this week to ensure no one forgets a dark chapter in Canada’s history.

Debbie Deveau-Lapka was “scooped” at birth in 1965, placed in two foster homes and then with a white adoptive family. She endured verbal and physical abuse over the years leading up to when she turned 18, she says.

“I still remember it. And I’m dealing with a lot of different issues just from my past,” says Deveau-Lapka, an organizer for the event.

But she adds that gathering and talking about the issue makes her feel strong.

"I want to help everybody," she says. "And I’m going to continue doing this for as long as I can.”

Earlier this month, the federal government announced it would give survivors of the ‘60s Scoop—which took Indigenous children away from their families and placed them in non-Indigenous homes—$750 million in compensation.

Another $50 million will be invested in a foundation for healing and reconciliation.

“It’s not only about the money,” Deveau-Lapka said. “We are hurt and we are damaged.”

“Let’s get this across to everybody—this is not something that we forget. It bothers us each and every day,” Deveau-Lapka said.

The ‘60s Scoop may have happened long ago, but many children in Manitoba are separated from their families. By provincial estimates, there are about 11,000 children in care – 90 per cent of which are Indigenous.

Deveau-Lapka said everyone is welcome at the rally, but wants people to know, “it’s not just a one-day thing and then you forget, and move on. I know it’s on my mind.”

The rally will take place this Friday from 9 a.m. to noon starting at Thunderbird House.