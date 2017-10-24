Manitobans split on where pot sold, but most say you should be 18 to buy it

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has released the results of an online survey showing a little more than half of respondents think marijuana shouldn’t be sold alongside alcohol.

The results were less split when it comes to the legal age to buy pot.

The poll says 60.1 per cent of respondents said 18 should be the legal age while 6.6 per cent said it should be 19 and 22.4 per cent think it should be 21.

As of Monday, 12,845 people filled out the sections of the voluntary online survey regarding marijuana legalization.

The province had begun encouraging Manitobans to fill out the survey, which also includes sections on a health care tax and balancing the budget, on Sept. 13.

When asked to agree or disagree with a recommendation that marijuana should not be sold alongside alcohol for safety reasons, 53.9 per cent agreed and 46.1 per cent disagreed.

The federal government is setting a minimum age of 18 for pot use, but many of the details are being left to the provinces, including how and where cannabis will be sold when the law takes effect next July.

Manitoba has yet to determine where pot will be available at the retail level and whether the liquor and gaming authority, or some other agency, will regulate it.