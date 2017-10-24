Pallister says no health care premium for Manitobans during his first term

WINNIPEG — Manitobans won't have to pay a health-care premium — for now.

Premier Brian Pallister says he's ruling that out during his first term after seeing the results of an online survey with 18,000 respondents.

He says 89 per cent of people who took the poll rejected a new tax to pay for increasing health-care costs.

The premier was not clear on whether this will lead to cuts in service but he did say there will be an impact due to what he says is a $2.2-billion-dollar gap in federal funding over the next 10 years.

Pallister did not rule out a health premium if he is elected for a second term in 2020.

He also announced his government will unveil its carbon pricing green plan on Friday.