Study says 66 per cent of Winnipeg’s homeless population is 'invisible'

The majority of Winnipeg’s homeless population is "invisible," leaving many people underserved by the institutions that are supposed to help, according to the results of a local survey.

A report from Peg—a partnership between the International Institute of Sustainable Development and United Way of Winnipeg—says 66 per cent of Winnipeg’s homeless are invisible to the average Winnipegger.

That includes people who are staying with family or friends, or in a motel or hotel, said Jennifer Temmer, project officer at the International Institute for Sustainable Development. Those groups are the most difficult to find and most often missed in a survey.

“When people are invisible, they’re not necessarily receiving the kind of services or help that they need,” said Temmer, adding it's important to track a city’s invisible population to find new strategies on how to reach them.

The figures for Peg’s report came from the first Street Census Survey in 2015.

Peg figures on Winnipeg’s homeless population based on 2015 data from Statistics Canada

· 1,400 people experiencing homelessness on the night of the census

· 347 were staying at an emergency shelter

· 333 were staying at another’s house

· 281 were in transitional housing

· 242 were in an institution

· 65 were staying in a hotel/motel