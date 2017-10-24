Winnipeg doctor accused of sexually assaulting 19-year-old

A Winnipeg doctor is facing serious sexual assault allegations following an appointment with a 19-year-old woman.

Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, allegedly met with the patient in a clinic in the 300 block of Johnson Avenue West on Oct. 19. The woman had previously been treated by the 51-year-old doctor.

On this visit, however, she was escorted to a treatment room and left alone. The doctor came into the room, shut the door and examined the woman "in an inappropriate manner," according to a police press release.

"The examination escalated to the point that the victim was seriously sexually assaulted by the physician. The victim sustained injuries during the examination that were consistent with her account of the events."

She sought treatment in the hospital and was later released. The Winnipeg police Sex Crimes Unit was notified the next day and started an investigation. Dr. Ravesh later turned himself into the police headquarters.

The investigation is ongoing.