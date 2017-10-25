Bail granted to Winnipeg firefighter facing charges of sexual assault

WINNIPEG — A 52-year-old Winnipeg firefighter facing two charges of sexual assault has been granted bail after spending a month in custody.

Manuel Ruiz, 52, has been ordered not to have contact with anyone under 18, to stay off the internet unless for work purposes and not possess any firearms.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a female youth at his jiu-jitsu studio in 2001; sexually assaulting a woman between December 2005 and December 2006; and obtaining the sexual services of a person under the age of 18 in late 2015.

Ruiz’s lawyer, Matt Gould, says the time in custody has been “extraordinarily difficult” for his client, who has been "separated from his friends and family."

The city confirmed last month Ruiz has been removed from active duty but declined to answer any other questions on the matter.