Canada could learn from Manitoba’s Rent Assist program: report

Provinces and territories take note: Manitoba’s Rent Assist model is something that should be implemented across the country, a new report says.

“Rent is just becoming unaffordable in major cities,” said Josh Brandon, community animator for the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg. He penned the study on Manitoba’s Rent Assist program for the Caledon Institute of Social Policy alongside Jesse Hajer and Michael Mendelson.

The paper is meant to introduce the rest of Canada to Manitoba’s unique program, hailed as the country’s first universal housing allowance. The program is equally available to all low-income households.

“It can form an important building block in affordable housing assistance for cities and provinces that are dealing with the housing crisis,” he said.

Manitoba’s Rent Assist program—which was implemented in 2015—is unique in that it offers affordable housing for almost every resident of the province. Other provinces or territories offer a finite amount of rental assistance, or subsidized units, the report said.

“The other thing that I think is really critical is it’s tied to 75 per cent of median market rent, so that prevents benefits from being eroded over time,” Brandon said.

He added that many social assistance programs are structured so that when a person’s income increases, they may lose their benefits. But Manitoba's Rent Assist program allows participants to keep their housing benefits, regardless of whether they get pay raises.

In Manitoba, there are about 31,000 families using the program, Brandon said.