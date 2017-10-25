'Desperate need' for underground repairs at Portage and Main

When the vice-president of Harvard Developments, which owns the tower at 201 Portage, addressed city council Wednesday, she didn’t have nice things to say about the intersection at the base of that property. “Today it’s a dead zone. Today it is cold, and it feels like not a vibrant heart of the city,” Rosanne Hill Blaisdell said of Portage and Main. On behalf of Harvard, she voiced support for early efforts to inject some vibrancy by eventually removing the intersection’s pedestrian barricades. “You’ve got to have people walking around, and when you have people walking around, they are looking for restaurants, they want hotels, they want to live in these places, and they want to work in these places,” she said. “Then, all of a sudden, you have something that’s vibrant and exciting, and something that all the citizens of Winnipeg can be really proud of.”

That vibrant, exciting core is exactly what Mayor Brian Bowman has been pushing for, but first, the city is addressing what Hill Blaisdell called a “desperate need” for repairs "both above ground and in the underground."



On Wednesday, council supported $1.5 million for improving city assets in the concourse, including an area below 201 Portage Avenue adjacent to where Harvard is currently investing in their own improvements.



Work will also include the removal of the bunker in front of the Richardson building on the Northeast corner of the intersection, as well as concourse evaluations and assessments that could turn up even more water damage and remedial work.



Council also supported $500,000 for new sidewalks, curbs, paving bands and street-side trees on the Richardson Centre side of Main Street to align with private sector improvements to that plaza.



In addition to the work associated with that capital project, council also approved the creation of a Portage and Main working group to liase with property owners, as well as the departments of public works, transit, planning, water and waste.



Bowman told reporters the current state of the intersection isn’t acceptable, but admitted “simply saying ‘Let’s just open it up to pedestrians and hope for the best' is not a common sense approach either.”



As well, his council colleagues voiced concerns about a lack of consultation, potential traffic impacts, and transit delays during Wednesday’s meeting, and Bowman said the city needs time to consider those issues.



In the meantime, the city will “start making some of those repairs,” and has started “laying the groundwork for further discussion and dialogue with relevant stakeholders,” he said, calling it all “a step in the right direction.”