George Takei takes Winnipeg for We Day Manitoba

George Takei took the helm at We Day Manitoba Wednesday, meeting thousands of frenzied Manitoba students dressed in brightly coloured outfits.

About 16,000 students—who earned their tickets to the event through volunteerism—gathered at Bell MTS Place to hear speakers like Sonya Ballantyne, Carol Todd, and Lisa Charleyboy.

Takei, a social activist for the LGBT and Japanese American communities—best known for his role as Commander Sulu in the television series Star Trek—spoke about his experience in an internment camp as a child during the second world war.

“It became routine for me to line up three times a day to eat lousy food in a noisy mess hall,” said Takei, adding that he could see the barbed wire fence from the school house where he recited the words “with liberty and justice for all.”

He said to the arena that the world right now is faced with division, conflict and hate, but ended on an uplifting note.

“Today, I see our future being built by all of you, inspired by ideals, collectively working together to make our world a better place. All of you in your infinite diversity combinations, no matter your faith, your colour, your orientation, your gender identity, working in harmony, just like on Star Trek’s Star Ship Enterprise. Boldly going where no one has gone before.”

He spoke for about five minutes of a full day packed with thoughts, videos, and t-shirt cannons at We Day Manitoba 2017. The event – founded by social entrepreneurs Craig and Marc Kielburger – is meant to empower youth to spark worldwide change.

The experience of seeing so many motivational speakers created a “buzz of electricity,” said Avery Groeneveld—a grade 11 student at Fort Richmond Collegiate—who also took to the stage later in the day to talk about her work as a sports coach for students living with disabilities.

“Everyone is so excited and happy and wanting to make a change, but just enjoy the show and all the amazing performers. Everyone is so energized,” she said.