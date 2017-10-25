Opening Portage and Main risks 'violence,' deaths: transit union

The head of Winnipeg's transit union says opening Portage and Main to pedestrians without addressing transit delays could cause pedestrian and driver injuries both drivers and pedestrians getting hurt.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) International vice-president John Callahan told reporters Wednesday he doesn't oppose opening the intersection--as "having a vibrant downtown is excellent"--but there's been a "lack of planning" to avoid transit delays.

"When service is delayed, people get upset--when people get upset, they tend to assault the driver," he said, later adding that people are frustrated by delays, and, "when they're frustrated, violence happens."

Callahan's second worry is that bus drivers turning at the intersection may not see pedestrians rushing across the street, as they could get lost in the driver's "blind spots," especially during turns.

"The way things are here in the city, especially with the countdown now, people are going to run or use that time to cross right down to that zero," he said. "Think about how many people would be crossing at that intersection, how busy that intersection is. There's a lot going on, so the potential is there for a fatality or, at the very least, a pedestrian collision and nobody wants that."

Additionally, Callahan believes drivers "are going to want to keep their schedules," and he suggested worse delays will increase the likelihood of buses striking pedestrians in crosswalks.

"When you have buses stacking up, there's more potential for accidents to happen," he said. "I know that no one in the city wants that."

Costs questioned

One of the reasons Callahan said the ATU is critical of the city's interest in opening Portage and Main to pedestrians is the cost, including $3.5 million for preliminary upgrades and engineering in 2018.

"The membership is growing very frustrated," he explained, because they've been waiting for safety upgrades promised last February.

"They see things like this, like money being spent, especially when they're talking about transit cuts due to the provincial funding model change," he said. "It's all causing frustration."

He suggested the ATU would rather the money go towards "frequent, safe, reliable public transportation."