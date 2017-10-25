Winnipeg councillors vote on Portage and Main plan, but intersection won't reopen yet

The barriers aren’t about to come down at Winnipeg’s most divisive intersection, but change is still coming to Portage and Main.

Mayor Brian Bowman has been clear since his 2014 campaign that he wants a pedestrian crossing there. Many stakeholders, including surrounding property owners, have thrown support behind that idea.

But before that happens, the City of Winnipeg will improve the long-neglected intersection in its current form.

With a 10-5 vote Wednesday, council approved a $3.5-million plan that includes up to $500,000 in street-level improvements at the northeast corner and $1.5 million in remedial work for the aged underground concourse.

The remaining $1.5 million is for “architectural and engineering services” that could one day serve to re-open the intersection above ground. But any final decision on tearing down the barricades is for council to debate another day.

That's not just because Coun. Scott Gillingham moved a motion at last week’s executive policy committee meeting requiring any final decision to go before council. It's also because, as evidenced by the split vote, not every councillor is sold on Bowman’s long-term vision.