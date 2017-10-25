Winnipeg police operation nabs three suspects in $60K ATM, business robbery spree

Three people are facing robbery charges after roughly $60,000 was stolen from more than a dozen bank machines, businesses and homes in Manitoba.

Winnipeg police started operation Project Payday after learning of "clear" break-in patterns in Winnipeg, Selkirk and Lac Du Bonnet between June 2016 and August 2017. In many cases, the suspects broke in through a door or window and then used a tow rope to drag the ATM out of the business using a vehicle.

The suspects often wore masks and employed several vehicles. They also broke into homes throughout Winnipeg and Lac Du Bonnet.

Apart from the stolen money, police estimate the break-ins resulted in more than $60,000 in damages.

On Oct. 23, police arrested 34-year-old Arlene Kehler at her home in Winnipeg, 30-year-old Sean Morgan at the Provincial Remand Centre and 33-year-old Jesse Morgan at his home in Lac Du Bonnet, Man.