Woman who says she was assaulted at clinic urges others to talk about crimes

WINNIPEG — A 19-year-old woman who is alleging she was sexually assaulted by a doctor at a walk-in clinic says she wants others to know it is OK to come forward with such complaints.

The woman tells CTV Winnipeg she went to the clinic in mid-October because she was having stomach pain.

She alleges a doctor told her to pull down her pants and started touching her inappropriately and asking her to touch him.

She says he kissed her twice and told her she was "a special patient" and should come to the clinic once a week "to do this."

Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg police department says that since the case was made public, their sex crimes unit has received a number of phone calls that are being investigated.

Dr. Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, 51, also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, has been charged with sexual assault and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The clinic where he had worked is now closed and the College of Physicians and Surgeons says he is not currently practising.

The complainant says at first she didn't think anyone would believe her, but she is glad she went to the police.

"Know that it's OK to step forward if someone does something like this to you. That you shouldn't be afraid to use your voice."