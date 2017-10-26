Accused says he didn't intend to shoot Manitoba RCMP officer during standoff
BRANDON, Man. — Closing arguments have wrapped up at the trial of a man accused of shooting a Manitoba RCMP officer during a police standoff.
The defence argues 52-year-old Clayton Ewert just wanted to scare the officer and didn't intend to shoot Sgt. Mark Hume during the standoff west of Brandon in 2015 that stemmed from a domestic incident.
The man from Kemnay pleaded guilty to assault, uttering threats and criminal negligence last week but maintained not guilty pleas to more serious charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm and aggravated assault.
The two-week trial in Brandon was held before Judge Sheldon Lanchbery who says he will announce a decision on Dec. 15.
