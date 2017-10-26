Bundle up: Halloween forecast slightly colder than average

The wet, snowy weather in southern Manitoba was frightful on Thursday – just in time for Halloween.

And a meteorologist says the spooky holiday chill is going to be the start of long-term cold-trend.

The snow is expected to clear up before Halloween weekend, said Michael Carter, meteorologist at The Weather Network.

It's going to warm up slightly on Saturday, when the sun is expected to return. The highs will inch up into the above-0 C territory, he said.

“For folks that have any chance of doing any sort of outdoor activities over the Halloween period, Saturday is probably going to be your best shot for that,” Carter said.

But it’s not going to remain clear for long. Starting Sunday and into Monday, another storm system is expected to move through, bringing extended cold air. That means a long-lasting cold front.

“Looking at Halloween itself, we’re in a downtrend but we should still be able to break into positive territory,” Carter said, but it’ll cool off after sunset when trick-or-treaters are out.

He expects temperatures around 2 C to 3 C in the afternoon on Tuesday, compared with an average of about 5 C.