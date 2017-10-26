First blast of winter hits Manitoba roads and power lines hardest

WINNIPEG — The first major blast of winter is hitting parts of Manitoba hard.

Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers found themselves without power, including one outage in the province's southeast that impacted 5,000 people for a time.

The storm also created poor driving conditions in affected regions.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway from Falcon Lake to the Ontario boundary was closed.

On other roads, snow-pack and blowing snow and slippery conditions were reported.