More women, girls dressing up for Central Canada Comic Con, say exhibitors

Local exhibitors are looking forward to another year of superheroes, aliens, monsters and robots at Central Canada Comic Con (C4) this weekend at the RBC Convention Centre.

And those are just the costumed customers.

Exhibitors like Dean Cooper, who sells collector comics at shows and online under the handle BronzeAgeBoy, have said more of the Comic Con (C4) attendees are women and girls.

Annually, C4 attracts about 70,000 fans and collectors of comic books, science fiction, video games and horror and fantasy movies, among other popular (and obscure) genres. Many of them attend the show dressed as their favourite supernatural characters.

Batman and Spider-Man are always big sellers, said Cooper. But more recently, he’s seen the rise of another DC Comics character, introduced in 1993.

“Harley Quinn is extremely popular now. Not only is she popular, but she’s also brought, I think, a lot of females into comics and collecting. Nowadays, you can’t go more than a few minutes at a comic con without seeing somebody dressed up as Harley Quinn,” said Cooper.

Jeremy Gartner, owner of Galaxy Comics on Henderson Highway, is another C4 exhibitor.

“One thing that I’ve noticed over the years is there’s been an increase of female collectors and readers of comics, who weren’t there in the past,” he said.

“There are times when we can actually have seven or eight females in the store, compared with one male. It’s a different dynamic than what it was 20 years ago.”

“C4 has gone from a hotel conference room to two floors of the Convention Centre over time,” said Cooper. “Now, it’s so much more than a collectible or a comic show. It’s truly what they call a ‘pop culture convention,’ where there’s something for everyone.”

“Back in the day, you’d hear the term, ‘comic con’ and you’d think, OK, it’s a bunch of nerds selling their comics. But ‘comic con’ is such a misnomer these days, because it really means all things collectible - all things related to pop culture, and movies and everything in-between. It’s completely different than it was 15 or 20 years ago.”