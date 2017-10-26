Winnipeg has no plan to cover cab tab

The metre’s running, but the City of Winnipeg still doesn’t know how to cover the cost of regulating its own vehicle-for-hire industry.

“We haven’t considered that yet,” Mayor Brian Bowman told reporters Wednesday, shortly before council green-lit the creation of a stakeholder working group to help administration form regulatory bylaws.

That decision follows previous public engagement and research in anticipation of Bill 30. The provincial will pass regulatory responsibility over to the city by February 2018. But Bowman said cost “will be one of the questions” to consider “in due course.”

In an interview Thursday, Manitoba Taxicab Board chairperson Randy Williams explained that body—which has an annual operating budget of around $750,000—sourced revenue “strictly from the licensing fees for the taxis and the drivers.”

In the 2015-2016, those revenues totalled $235,000, for a shortfall of more than $500,000.

At no point since Indigenous and Municipal Affairs Minister Eileen Clarke tabled Bill 30—which will dissolve Williams’ taxicab board—has the province indicated it intends to help cover that cost.

Bowman said the city would welcome provincial help, but he’s “not aware of any funds that are flowing for that matter.”

Still, he maintains his plan is not to shift the burden to taxpayers.

“My hope is that whatever regime is established for the regulation of taxi cabs would be revenue neutral,” he said.

Williams wouldn’t speculate as to how the city could lower the operating cost of regulation, but explained it was already a fairly lean operation. He said he’s already shared how it all works “in conversation with the city."

“There’s the board office, which issues the driver’s licenses, sends notices out for renewals, and issues the actual cab licenses… then there’s the compliance unit, which consists of three people that go out and ensure cabs are operating in compliance,” he said. “Then on the other side, there’s the board,” which hears applications for licenses and complaints.

Right now, the operation is leaner than usual, since a number of staff have moved on while the board is in a “winding down phase,” Williams said, adding the board has also been reluctant to grant new licenses since Bill 30 was tabled.

“We don’t want to go issue a bunch of licenses the city might not feel comfortable having to maintain,” he said.

But he also said adding licenses is one way the city could boost revenue and close the funding gap.

A 2016 review of Winnipeg’s taxicab industry recommended adding 150 licenses, in addition to creating new regulations to welcome ridesharing companies like Uber, both of which would increase revenue.

Bowman didn’t say that’s the route he expects the city to take, but admitted the funding question is one the city “will ultimately have to consider and resolve” soon.