Winnipeg patio noise crackdown would "kill" Pal' patio parties: owner

The owner of a downtown dance club fears his area councillor’s attempts to crack down on late night patio noise could ruin his business.

Between late May and early September, the Palomino Club in the Exchange District hosts patio parties an average of three nights each week according to owner Christian Stringer.

“We never put the speakers up high, always point them low, towards our building, so it never goes bouncing," he said. "We don’t use bass in our music on the patio either.”

Since the Palomino Club reopened in the Exchange District in 2016, Stringer claims he’s received zero noise complaints—until two weeks ago, when he received a call from Coun. Mike Pagtakhan’s office, explaining someone had called to complain about his patio.

“That’s the first time I got a complaint. First time I heard about music or anything else,” he said.

He offered his number for either the councillor or concerned area resident to contact him, and said he’s “always willing to be neighbourly” and turn it down if needed.

No one called back, but on Wednesday, city council received a motion from Pagtakhan which proposed city staff look into a neighbourhood liveability bylaw amendment restricting “noise emanating from outdoor patios at restaurants, drinking establishments” between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Since Stringer said the “party doesn’t get going until 11 o’clock” most nights, he said a noise enforcement blitz could “kill” his patio parties, which attract more than 200 people some nights.

“It kills my bar, literally kills the Palomino club, that employs 60 people,” he said. “I’m OK with being told to turn it down, but I wouldn’t be OK with being told not to have music on my patio, killing my patio, killing my good time.”

In an interview Thursday, Pagtakhan said he isn’t trying to “pick on any one business, but basically there’s been music blaring from outdoor patios… beyond a reasonable hour.”

“I have had complaints lately, and over the years as well, just about the noise in general with regards to the patios,” he said, adding it’s “mostly from loud music.”

“We’re not trying to dampen activity downtown on patios, with the short season as it is, we’re just saying, ‘Hey, if you’re a patio owner, don’t blast the music past 11 o’clock.’”

Stringer said there are many events and private patios that make more noise than the Palomino Club, so he feels singling out “restaurants, drinking establishments,” breweries and other commercial enterprises is unfair.