60s Scoop rally shuts down Portage and Main
The group was joined by Unity Riders on horses and members of the Winnipeg police.
A group of about 40 demonstrators shut down the intersection at Portage Avenue and Main Street Friday, raising awareness about survivors of Canada’s 60s Scoop.
The group was joined by Unity Riders on horses and members of the Winnipeg police, who helped the group stop traffic.
They stayed for about 15 minutes, singing and beating drums on their way from Thunderbird House, then continued down Main Street to the Manitoba Legislative Building.
The federal government recently agreed to pay $750 million to 20,000 survivors who were taken from their homes in the 1960s and placed with non-Indigenous families, stripping them of their cultural identities.
