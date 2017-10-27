News / Winnipeg

60s Scoop rally shuts down Portage and Main

The group was joined by Unity Riders on horses and members of the Winnipeg police.

A crowd of demonstrators and Unity Riders shut down Portage and Main Friday in a rally for the survivors of the 60s Scoop.

View 8 photos

zoom

Jade Markus / Metro Order this photo

A crowd of demonstrators and Unity Riders shut down Portage and Main Friday in a rally for the survivors of the 60s Scoop.

A group of about 40 demonstrators shut down the intersection at Portage Avenue and Main Street Friday, raising awareness about survivors of Canada’s 60s Scoop.

The group was joined by Unity Riders on horses and members of the Winnipeg police, who helped the group stop traffic.

They stayed for about 15 minutes, singing and beating drums on their way from Thunderbird House, then continued down Main Street to the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The federal government recently agreed to pay $750 million to 20,000 survivors who were taken from their homes in the 1960s and placed with non-Indigenous families, stripping them of their cultural identities.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...