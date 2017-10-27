Former Winnipeg TV news director facing new bank robbery charges in Regina

WINNIPEG — A former Winnipeg television news director is facing more bank robbery charges.

Regina police charged Stephen Vogelsang on Friday with three separate bank robberies in that city.

Police say the robberies took place on July 8, Oct. 13 and Oct. 18, and the alleged robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in both October robberies.

Vogelsang, who is 53, is also charged in two bank robberies in Medicine Hat, Alta., on Oct. 19 and 20.

It's not known when Vogelsang will answer to the Regina charges as he is currently in custody in Medicine Hat.