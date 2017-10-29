Police warn of Halloween-themed fentanyl

Winnipeg Police are warning the public of a dangerous drug found in the city featuring a common Halloween graphic.

The police service issued a public safety advisory Sunday after seizing several paper fentanyl blotter strips that were labelled with the image of a witch riding a broom.

“Given the nature of the blotters, and the close timing of Halloween, the Winnipeg Police Service is advising caution should the public encounter any of these items, which appear to be harmless pieces of paper,” the advisory stated.

A total of six strips of the deadly drug were seized in the Fort Rouge area Friday while police executed a search warrant, but “investigators believe that there may be similar fentanyl blotters in existence in the city.”

Officers found the fentanyl, which has a street value of about $150, along with approximately $1,800 cash, 11 grams of meth, numerous unidentified capsules and bear spray.

Four people, aged, 25, 27, 39 and 41, were arrested and charged with various drug-related offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking.