Syrian eats and treats coming to South Osborne

After two years of fundraising, a community’s efforts are coming to close with a Syrian-themed feast.

Churchill Park United Church and South Osborne Syrian Refugee Initiative (SOSRI) will host a Syrian-themed dinner and concert, as the final fundraising project to support three Syrian families who came to Winnipeg.

The two-year initiative brought in 13 people, and is coming to an end in November.

“It’s a thank you also for the South Osborne people. They helped my family come to Canada, we’re trying to do the most we can do for the menu,” said one of the event’s organizers, Zainab Ali.

Her sister, brother and cousin were supported by SOSRI, and will be helping with the dinner.

“I never thought my family would be close here to me. We’re all back, one family… they just started their lives, going to school, going to work. It’s a relief. They have a normal life, everybody deserves to live safe,” Ali said.

The menu is set to include appetizers like meat pies and grape-leaf rolls, a chicken entrée and dessert, which includes Syrian ice-cream.

“The idea is to have fun at the event and enjoy the Syrian cooking, and the concert that’s really geared for families,” said Rev. Janet Walker from Churchill Park United Church.

She added that the South Osborne community rallied to support the initiative, which provided funds for travel and living expenses for the families.

“People have just been so generous.”